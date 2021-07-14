UI/UX Kits

Gymove - Fitness Admin Dashboard Laravel Template

UI/UX Kits
UI/UX Kits
  • Save
Gymove - Fitness Admin Dashboard Laravel Template design ui design ux ux design ui app development web development web design website starter panel laravel blade template dashboard admin dashboard admin
Download color palette

✅ Download Link ✅

Key Features :

Laravel HTML MIX (Starter Kit)
New Laravel 8
Laravel 8 with Laravel integration
Left side menu dashboard design
PHP Framework Laravel
MVC architecture Support
Package management with NPM
40 + Plugins

UI/UX Kits
UI/UX Kits

More by UI/UX Kits

View profile
    • Like