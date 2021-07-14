Gymove - Fitness Admin Dashboard Laravel Template

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
✅ Download Link ✅
Key Features :
Laravel HTML MIX (Starter Kit)
New Laravel 8
Laravel 8 with Laravel integration
Left side menu dashboard design
PHP Framework Laravel
MVC architecture Support
Package management with NPM
40 + Plugins