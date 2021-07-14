Good for Sale
OWPictures

Indian Restaurant Table Tent Template Vol.3

OWPictures
OWPictures
Hire Me
  • Save
Indian Restaurant Table Tent Template Vol.3 spicy
Indian Restaurant Table Tent Template Vol.3 spicy
Indian Restaurant Table Tent Template Vol.3 spicy
Download color palette
  1. 01_Indian_Restaurant_Table_Tent_Template.jpg
  2. 02_Indian_Restaurant_Table_Tent_Template.jpg
  3. 03_Indian_Restaurant_Table_Tent_Template.jpg

Download Here

Price
$7
Buy now
Available on 1.envato.market
Good for sale
Download Here

Indian Restaurant Table Tent Template made for restaurant and café food and drink menu easy to edit color, text, and images.

Table Tent Design Specification :
Design available in (PSD) format file
CMYK color
300 DPI resolution
4×6 inch each side (with 0.25 inch bleeds)
Fully editable
Easy to edit color / text
Print Ready

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2021
OWPictures
OWPictures
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by OWPictures

View profile
    • Like