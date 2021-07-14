Indian Restaurant Table Tent Template Vol.3

Trending designs to inspire you
Indian Restaurant Table Tent Template made for restaurant and café food and drink menu easy to edit color, text, and images.
Table Tent Design Specification :
Design available in (PSD) format file
CMYK color
300 DPI resolution
4×6 inch each side (with 0.25 inch bleeds)
Fully editable
Easy to edit color / text
Print Ready