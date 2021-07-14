Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
vlad.papanov

Landing page "Craft map of Ukraine"

vlad.papanov
vlad.papanov
  • Save
Landing page "Craft map of Ukraine" craft beer mobile app landing page logo branding web ux ui design
Download color palette

Development concept of the main screen for the Landing page "Craft map of Ukraine"

Thank you!

__________________________________

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100040316289809
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/papanov.vladislav/?hl=ru
Freelance: https://freelance.ru/vladpapanov
Telegram: https://t.me/vlad_papanov_designer

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2021
vlad.papanov
vlad.papanov

More by vlad.papanov

View profile
    • Like