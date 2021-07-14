Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Oğuz Yağız Kara
BlueReceipt's ✶ Pangea

BlueReceipt: Dashboard Home Page Exploration

Oğuz Yağız Kara
BlueReceipt's ✶ Pangea
Oğuz Yağız Kara for BlueReceipt's ✶ Pangea
Hire Us
  • Save
BlueReceipt: Dashboard Home Page Exploration saas ui overview analytics bluereceipt dashboard app home app home dashboard
BlueReceipt: Dashboard Home Page Exploration saas ui overview analytics bluereceipt dashboard app home app home dashboard
BlueReceipt: Dashboard Home Page Exploration saas ui overview analytics bluereceipt dashboard app home app home dashboard
Download color palette
  1. Badges & Presentation.png
  2. Badges & Presentation-1.png
  3. Home 3.png

Hi Folks!

As BlueReceipt, we started the process of designing the 3.0 Design System and we are very happy to share it with you!

Here is the first examples for Home Pages.

I hope this will be positive for you and us in the process! Never hesitate to give feedback.

Here is my great team that I work with in this process:

Designers: @ersadwork , @erkantecim , @ertuken

Hope you all enjoy it 🥳

Follow Us On

Twitter
Instagram

Check us out at: www.bluereceipt.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2021
BlueReceipt's ✶ Pangea
BlueReceipt's ✶ Pangea
Designing the Future for e-Commerce 🎉
Hire Us

More by BlueReceipt's ✶ Pangea

View profile
    • Like