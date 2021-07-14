Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Christoph Ono

Bitcoin node network visual

Christoph Ono
Christoph Ono
  • Save
Bitcoin node network visual infographic illustration black cryptocurrency bitcoin
Download color palette

A simplified illustration of nodes (computers) connecting to each other and forming a network. Created for the header of this fairly technical page in the Bitcoin Design Guide: https://bitcoin.design/guide/glossary/node/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2021
Christoph Ono
Christoph Ono

More by Christoph Ono

View profile
    • Like