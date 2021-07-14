Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Codopolis

Online library / Dashboard UI / Rent-a-book - Web Design

Codopolis
Codopolis
  • Save
Online library / Dashboard UI / Rent-a-book - Web Design books dashboard online library services website ux ui design
Download color palette

This is the vision of our team for dashboard online library. The dashboard will allow the user to choose books to rent, to create lists of books he wants to read in the future and to search for new readings according to genre, author and more.

For more information on creative design and web development >> office@codopolis.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2021
Codopolis
Codopolis

More by Codopolis

View profile
    • Like