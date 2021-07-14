Online library / Dashboard UI / Rent-a-book - Web Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is the vision of our team for dashboard online library. The dashboard will allow the user to choose books to rent, to create lists of books he wants to read in the future and to search for new readings according to genre, author and more.
For more information on creative design and web development >> office@codopolis.com