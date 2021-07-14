Ali Atalay Sencan

Logo Design: OnePosted

Logo Design: OnePosted one logo sand watch logo sand watch 1 logo blue logo icon brand design brand identity branding brand logotype logos logo design logodesign logo
Hello to everyone,

Meet the logo I designed for OnePosted!

It consists of Number 1 and Hourglass. "OnePosted" is a software that controls social media posts and helps them make timely posts.

The factors I have considered are;
- Sand watch
- Number 1

Do you need brand identity design? Say hi;
-sencanwork@gmail.com

