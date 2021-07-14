Logo Design: OnePosted

Hello to everyone,

Meet the logo I designed for OnePosted!

It consists of Number 1 and Hourglass. "OnePosted" is a software that controls social media posts and helps them make timely posts.

The factors I have considered are;

- Sand watch

- Number 1

If you like my work, you can press the "L" key 🥳

Do you need brand identity design? Say hi;

-sencanwork@gmail.com