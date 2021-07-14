Logo Design: OnePosted

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello to everyone,
Meet the logo I designed for OnePosted!
It consists of Number 1 and Hourglass. "OnePosted" is a software that controls social media posts and helps them make timely posts.
The factors I have considered are;
- Sand watch
- Number 1
