Bold And Unique Font - Ligerid

Bold And Unique Font - Ligerid design lettering sans serif fonts display labels fashion identity logo packaging letterhead serif headline branding poster magazine elegant modern unique bold
Ligerid is a new fresh & modern display serif, this font includes uppercase letters, lowercase letters, numerals, alternatives, ligatures & punctuation. bold & unique look. This font is suitable for designs such as magazines, posters, greeting cards, branding materials, business cards, quotes, posters, and more!

