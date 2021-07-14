Codopolis

Job Search / Dashboard UI / Recruitment - Web Design

Codopolis
Codopolis
  • Save
Job Search / Dashboard UI / Recruitment - Web Design creative interview profile recruitment job search dashboard services website ux ui design
Download color palette

This is the vision of our design team for a dashboard in a recruiting platform. The dashboard will allow the recruiter to monitor the interest in the profile of the company he represents, to look for and find candidates with whom to subsequently organize job interviews.

For more information on creative design and web development >> office@codopolis.com

Codopolis
Codopolis

More by Codopolis

View profile
    • Like