Development of the Landing page "Craft map of Ukraine".

Internet service with a mobile application and a small store.

The service is based on the selection of craft beers and establishments in your vicinity, using your geolocation, as well as the possibility of ordering with delivery of imported beers.

The task of the landing page is to show all the features of the service, increase awareness and promotion.

The design is unostentatious but constructive.

The background picture immediately displays the content of the site, it is clear that we are talking about craft beer,

and tattoos speak of modernity and youth.

The main background is taken in white, respectively, I`ve used black for the headset,

and the presence of shades of yellow and black is associated with light and dark beer.

This way we enhance the perception of the content by visuals,

we use shades of real beer (light and dark).

We bring in more associations with the outside world that surrounds us in reality.

Perception and consumption of content becomes clearer, more logical and faster.

