Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
vlad.papanov

Landing page "Craft map of Ukraine"

vlad.papanov
vlad.papanov
  • Save
Landing page "Craft map of Ukraine" mobile landing page app mobil beer craft logo branding web ux ui design
Download color palette

Development of the Landing page "Craft map of Ukraine".

Internet service with a mobile application and a small store.
The service is based on the selection of craft beers and establishments in your vicinity, using your geolocation, as well as the possibility of ordering with delivery of imported beers.
The task of the landing page is to show all the features of the service, increase awareness and promotion.
The design is unostentatious but constructive.
The background picture immediately displays the content of the site, it is clear that we are talking about craft beer,
and tattoos speak of modernity and youth.
The main background is taken in white, respectively, I`ve used black for the headset,
and the presence of shades of yellow and black is associated with light and dark beer.
This way we enhance the perception of the content by visuals,
we use shades of real beer (light and dark).
We bring in more associations with the outside world that surrounds us in reality.
Perception and consumption of content becomes clearer, more logical and faster.

Thank you!

__________________________________

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100040316289809
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/papanov.vladislav/?hl=ru
Freelance: https://freelance.ru/vladpapanov
Telegram: https://t.me/vlad_papanov_designer

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2021
vlad.papanov
vlad.papanov

More by vlad.papanov

View profile
    • Like