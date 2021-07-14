Plants Shopping UIX

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi everyone 👋🏻
My experiment for user e-commerce shopping UX — do tell me what you think of it, I really appreciate your feedback, & follow me for more and to keep informed about my work 😊.
I've actually coded this and the source code is available and open-sourced to explore on CodePen & GitHub.
✨ See the full duration version here: https://twitter.com/AbubakerSaeed96/status/1354301100594245632