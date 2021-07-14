Advanced Filters - Carpatin Design System

Trending designs to inspire you
Carpatin - Retail & Back Office Dashboard
Discover how Carpatin can speed up your e-commerce business development by using our premium jump-start template!
Product highlights:
• Built with react js
• Figma design system
• 20+ template screens
• Design system components
🔗 Visit website
🔒 Preview in Figma
💳 Pick a license