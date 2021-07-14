Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Design for kaprawala

This is the logo i made for my friend's print-on-demand startup. Its a startup based in india, the name of the startup is Kaprawala (here kapra means cloth).
So according to the client, made a simple design of that start-up's initial and made the tagline for them which says - " Wear your kapra(cloth) in style" .

Posted on Jul 14, 2021
