Nalaprasad

XOX antiques logo design

3d motion graphics graphic design logomark logoinspirations logotype logo design logo designer ui illustration design graphics graphicdesigner graphicdesign designlogo brand logo branding animation
Hey mates !!!👋🏻
XOX antiques is an custom jewellery brand showroom which also deals antique objects💎. The main idea of the logo is to add flower (which attracts womens)👩🏻‍ and sparkle to deliver the outlook and overview of this brand. When it comes to a jewellery brand it is a need that it to be elegant on the same way powerful🌟.

Powerful look can be achieved by adding a great visual logo or a elegant logo. Its a jewellery brand so the only option is elegance. So i went with multiple sketches and came to an idea to use "XOX" itself as a logo. Nice nah !!!!!!.😍

On moving to the next challenging task color most of the jewellery brand deals the gold and black as main color. But as a new attempt i used a dark green and rustic gold color to enhance visualization.💚

