XOX antiques logo design

Hey mates !!!👋🏻

XOX antiques is an custom jewellery brand showroom which also deals antique objects💎. The main idea of the logo is to add flower (which attracts womens)👩🏻‍ and sparkle to deliver the outlook and overview of this brand. When it comes to a jewellery brand it is a need that it to be elegant on the same way powerful🌟.

Powerful look can be achieved by adding a great visual logo or a elegant logo. Its a jewellery brand so the only option is elegance. So i went with multiple sketches and came to an idea to use "XOX" itself as a logo. Nice nah !!!!!!.😍

On moving to the next challenging task color most of the jewellery brand deals the gold and black as main color. But as a new attempt i used a dark green and rustic gold color to enhance visualization.💚