heartbeat

online courses: illustration

heartbeat
Kira Temirshina for heartbeat
online courses: illustration learning code education edtech vector web courses
online courses: illustration learning code education edtech vector web courses
Hey! We're almost through first half of this week, thought I would share this with you.

The style is similar to the task management shot I made earlier, and I love it. Minimal colours, simple graphics, and grain texture. I feel very inspired by this type of a composition. It lets me show the dynamic side of things through a flat and static illustration.

What do you think about this style? Let me know in the comments!

Posted on Jul 14, 2021
