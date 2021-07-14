online courses: illustration

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey! We're almost through first half of this week, thought I would share this with you.
The style is similar to the task management shot I made earlier, and I love it. Minimal colours, simple graphics, and grain texture. I feel very inspired by this type of a composition. It lets me show the dynamic side of things through a flat and static illustration.
What do you think about this style? Let me know in the comments!
How about visiting our Instagram and staying updated on our daily gigs? Or if you really want to dive deep, visit our website to see our awesome case studies.