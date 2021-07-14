Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dhrubo deb roy

Logo Design for Securo

Dhrubo deb roy
Dhrubo deb roy
  • Save
Logo Design for Securo design vector app icon logo graphic design
Download color palette

This is the logo of an app - Securo. The client said its a security app so needed something which shows being safe. So, here i used the shield and the app's initial to create a logo to match the app description.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2021
Dhrubo deb roy
Dhrubo deb roy

More by Dhrubo deb roy

View profile
    • Like