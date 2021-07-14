ANIRBAN DAS

PS5 Vector Design

PS5 Vector Design
Hello Guys ,
I have made a PS5 Controller Design Using Only Figma . Hope you guys will like it.
Let me know
Behance : https://www.behance.net/anirbandas8
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/clouds.of.interface/

Thanks everyone .

ANIRBAN DAS
ANIRBAN DAS

