PS5 Vector Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Guys ,
I have made a PS5 Controller Design Using Only Figma . Hope you guys will like it.
Let me know
Follow me
Behance : https://www.behance.net/anirbandas8
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/clouds.of.interface/
Thanks everyone .