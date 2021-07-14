Daily UI #001 - Sign up page

The Brief

"Create a sign up page, modal, form, or app screen related to signing up for something. It could be for a volunteer event, contest registration, a giveaway, or anything you can image."

For this brief I decided to build a simple sign up form for an online community. It would only require a few pieces of information, including a username, to set up the account.

I grabbed a logo from Logoipsum and used the colours in it to create a small colour palette. Increasing and decreasing the lightness of the logo colours gave me a few shades of purple that could be used for backgrounds and text. I made sure to use the Stark Figma plugin to check contrast ratios before I settled on any colours. I liked the orange in the logo (plus orange is my favourite colour…), so I kept that as an accent colour too

I decided to split the page down the middle so that I could provide the user with more context and some social proof, to validate their decision to create an account. Looking back, this might be overkill - the user has already clicked 'Sign up' from the landing page, so they’re probably already confident that they want to create an account - the extra validation at this point may be useless and is therefore just cluttering up the page and distracting from the sign up form. Nonetheless, I’m happy with how the layout looks

The sign-up form itself is quite straightforward. I opted for long inputs for all fields as the length of the content that the user enters could vary a lot from person to person. I could assume that a username or first name would be shorter than an email address and therefore use different input lengths per field, but I prefer the uniformity of the entire form.

Adding the @ as a prefix to the username field makes it clear to the user that they don’t need to enter @ before their username, reducing confusion when they get to this field. And including the validation in the password field label should reduce the likelihood of seeing an error when they submit the form, if they entered an invalid password

Some things I might have done differently:

From designs alone, it’s difficult to know how worthwhile the context is on the right hand side, but I might remove that in favour of a less busy page, ensuring that the user is focussed on the form itself

The form is a little bland, so I might try an alternate layout, maybe putting first and last name onto the same line, or even combining them into a single 'Full name' field. Similarly, tweaking the length of the inputs might help make the page look a bit more interesting