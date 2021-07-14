Excited Girl 2D Illustration

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is a hand drawn digital illustration created on Autodesk Sketchbook Pro of a very excited youth girl!
She is dressed in a traditional South Asian school uniform with a scarf, with her hair in two braids.