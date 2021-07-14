Marvis Dosa

Strike sneaker website design

Marvis Dosa
Marvis Dosa
Hire Me
  • Save
Strike sneaker website design app design userinterface uiux website sneaker
Download color palette

Hi 🖐,

This is my Exploration for a sneaker website design

Let me know your Awesome Feedback
Don't forget to Like❤ it :)
Thank you !!
----------------
Make your project more awesome!

Have a project idea?
I'm available for new projects
DM me for freelance/contract/remote offers
E-mail: dosamarvis@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2021
Marvis Dosa
Marvis Dosa
Hi 😉, Welcome to my Design portfolio.
Hire Me

More by Marvis Dosa

View profile
    • Like