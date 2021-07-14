Indian Defense Doodle

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A Doodle that acquires the aspects of the Indian defense system and what consecrates it. The color selection synchronizes with the ideation with a Blood Red background denoting the Sacrifice, which perfectly compliments the subtle Golden strokes emphasizing the sheer sense of Honor & Gallantry.