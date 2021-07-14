Biswajit Das

Indian Defense Doodle

A Doodle that acquires the aspects of the Indian defense system and what consecrates it. The color selection synchronizes with the ideation with a Blood Red background denoting the Sacrifice, which perfectly compliments the subtle Golden strokes emphasizing the sheer sense of Honor & Gallantry.

Posted on Jul 14, 2021
