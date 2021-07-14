Narek Kurghinyan

Finance Mobile App

Narek Kurghinyan
Narek Kurghinyan
  • Save
Finance Mobile App mobileapp openforjob branding finance bank ui logo illustration health figma design daily ui dailyui app design app
Download color palette

Hola! 👋🤑

This is an online banking solution that helps to keep track of all of financial activity. Its unobstructed interface lets you get stuff done in an easy way and saves you heck a lot of time.? Hope you like it guys. Cheers! ✨

Feel free to give me some feedback.
And do some magic and press "L". 🪄
----------------
Let's work together :
📩Email : kurginyann.new@gmail.com
😎Instagram : borodtouch

Narek Kurghinyan
Narek Kurghinyan

More by Narek Kurghinyan

View profile
    • Like