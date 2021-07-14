Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Aldo Dwiyan
Movie Dashboard

Movie Dashboard
Hi guys!

Mov.time is a dashboard dedicated to movie freaks.

Think of Mov.time as your new all-film-related insights app with all the usual details at hand. In addition to watching the available movies, you can also download with the features that we provide

What do you think? Hope you like it and feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thanks! 🙌

