Good for Sale
Sigit Setyo Nugroho
Suasana Studio

Work & Office Lottie Animations

Sigit Setyo Nugroho
Suasana Studio
Sigit Setyo Nugroho for Suasana Studio
Work & Office Lottie Animations

$24
Good for sale
Work & Office Lottie Animations

Work and Office Lottie - High-quality Animated Illustration and Customizable Illustrations pack.

What will you get?

What will you get?
• 10 Set Work and Office Animated Illustrations
• Vector based illustrations & animations

Available in 6 formats
• Adobe Illustrator
• Adobe After Effects
• Figma
• SVG
• JSON/Lottie
• WEBM

———————————————

Connect with us:
📩 Email: suasanastudio@gmail.com
🎭 Shop: Gumroad | UI8 | Buy Individually via LottieFiles

Suasana Studio
Suasana Studio
A handy kit for your perfect projects
