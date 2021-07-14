Work & Office Lottie Animations

Trending designs to inspire you
Work and Office Lottie - High-quality Animated Illustration and Customizable Illustrations pack.
What will you get?
• 10 Set Work and Office Animated Illustrations
• Vector based illustrations & animations
Available in 6 formats
• Adobe Illustrator
• Adobe After Effects
• Figma
• SVG
• JSON/Lottie
• WEBM
———————————————
Connect with us:
📩 Email: suasanastudio@gmail.com
🎭 Shop: Gumroad | UI8 | Buy Individually via LottieFiles