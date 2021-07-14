Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Dribbblers,
Presenting Modern and Trending Landing page for Homestay. I tried to make it look clean with more white space and tried to use some bright colors for the design to make it look interesting.
Please share your feedback on color choice and element placement.
If you like what you see, don't forget to hit the ❤️ icon and follow me on Dribbble and other social platforms for interesting content and tips.
I upload fresh and free ideas every day on both Instagram and Dribbble. So make sure you follow me on Dribbble too.
Follow Me On Instagram: @uix.erksn
Connect With Me On LinkedIn: @Erikson