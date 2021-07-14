Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Searched Restaurant grid view UI/UX Kit

Hi, Dribbbles! 🤟
Here I show you a new product Web App about Restaurant Hunting UI KIT 🛍

Does anyone remember how difficult it become to find a good restaurant while you travel or stay in a hotel so breadhunt come to make your life easy, now you are just one click away from a good restaurant near by you.

Feel free to give me some feedback.
Posted on Jul 14, 2021
