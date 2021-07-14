Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Adrian Stefan

Carpatin Design System Components

Adrian Stefan
Adrian Stefan
  • Save
Carpatin Design System Components material-ui react product insights inventory management orders page products page back office ecommerce dashboard retail dashboard design system
Download color palette

Carpatin - Retail & Back Office Dashboard

Discover how Carpatin can speed up your e-commerce business development by using our premium jump-start template!

Product highlights:

• Built with react js
• Figma design system
• 20+ template screens
• Design system components

🔗 Visit website

🔒 Preview in Figma

💳 Pick a license

Adrian Stefan
Adrian Stefan

More by Adrian Stefan

View profile
    • Like