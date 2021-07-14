Dashboard : Commute Cab Service Tracker

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi friends!
( in continuation with the last post )
Please have a look at the Dashboard of Taxi tracking service for an MNC Company I created as a part of my learning !
.
Feel free to give your feedback also like, share, and follow me for regular updates.
.
Want to see more?
Press «L» and stay tuned!
See you around!
.
Contact me : harshi.dave1995@gmail.com