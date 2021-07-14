KSTING modelling agency

Marina Bošnjak

KSTING is a matching platform aiming to connect talents (models/ photographers etc) with potential clients. Users are able to browse hundreds of professional models, and artists, to negotiate or hire without any hustle.

Assignment was connected with user experience improvements on KSTING platform, as well as visual changes to improve brand identity.

Visit KSTING on https://ksting.com/en/

