Lionel Laboureur

Indie Rock Flyer Template V13

Lionel Laboureur
Lionel Laboureur
Indie Rock Flyer Template V13 party blues jazz design print photoshop psd template poster flyer band live gig fest musician festival concert music rock indie
Download color palette
  1. 02_Indie-Rock-Flyer-Template-V13.jpg
  2. 01_Indie-Rock-Flyer-Template-V13.jpg
  3. 03_Indie-Rock-Flyer-Template-V13.jpg
  4. 04_Indie-Rock-Flyer-Template-V13.jpg
  5. 05_Indie-Rock-Flyer-Template-V13.jpg
  6. 06_Indie-Rock-Flyer-Template-V13.jpg
  7. 07_Indie-Rock-Flyer-Template-V13.jpg

Price
$9
INDIE ROCK FLYER TEMPLATE V13:

- 1 Photoshop PSD file, 1 help file.
- A4 size (21x29.7 cm) or (8.3x11.7 inch) with bleed (21.6x30.3 cm) or (8.5x11.9 inch).
- Print Ready (CMYK, 300 DPI, bleed).
- Layers are labeled, color coded and organized in groups for easy navigation.
- Pictures not included. Replace them easily with your own stock via Smart Object.
- Free Fonts download links provided within the help file.

DOWNLOAD: https://crmrkt.com/KbpK0x

Flyers / Posters Templates Designer since 2012

