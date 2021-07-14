Trending designs to inspire you
INDIE ROCK FLYER TEMPLATE V13:
- 1 Photoshop PSD file, 1 help file.
- A4 size (21x29.7 cm) or (8.3x11.7 inch) with bleed (21.6x30.3 cm) or (8.5x11.9 inch).
- Print Ready (CMYK, 300 DPI, bleed).
- Layers are labeled, color coded and organized in groups for easy navigation.
- Pictures not included. Replace them easily with your own stock via Smart Object.
- Free Fonts download links provided within the help file.
DOWNLOAD: https://crmrkt.com/KbpK0x