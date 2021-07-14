Bhavya Mevada

Cafe Shop Food App Design

Bhavya Mevada
Bhavya Mevada
  • Save
Cafe Shop Food App Design design app appfooddesign applicationdesign appdesign foodappdesign cafeappdesign
Download color palette

Are you into the food industry and planning to take your venture to the next level with an on-demand food delivery app?

Here we are introducing new customized and elegant food mobile app design which makes feel WOW. We have used customized a beautiful, comfortable and user-friendly food app which is perfect for café shop.

The combo of orange and black perfectly matches the standard of a professional food app. Hope you like it.

Available for work inquiry
Let's talk: biz@cmarix.com

Bhavya Mevada
Bhavya Mevada

More by Bhavya Mevada

View profile
    • Like