Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alamin Hossen
ITO Team

E commerce Furniture Landing Page

Alamin Hossen
ITO Team
Alamin Hossen for ITO Team
Hire Us
  • Save
E commerce Furniture Landing Page furniture product website design furniture landing page interior design product landing page ecommerce website ux ui design interaction catalog sofa landing page shop landing page interior uidesign uxdesign landing page website design webdesign website design ecommerce
Download color palette

Hi guys!
Here's my new Design
This job was created for a furniture sales and production company. The company positions itself as a premium segment. The task was to create a minimal and laconic website that would emphasize the premium quality of the products. Do you think I did it?

Please enjoy our posts and follow us, press "L" to show some love

Do you have any project ?

Feel Free to Contact me :
alaminhossen.75bd@gmail.com

Follow Us:
Instagram | Facebook | Behance

ITO Team
ITO Team
We design digital products and brands
Hire Us

More by ITO Team

View profile
    • Like