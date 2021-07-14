Dis Bashlaev
Dinarys

One step checkout ✈️

Dis Bashlaev
Dinarys
Dis Bashlaev for Dinarys
Hire Us
  • Save
One step checkout ✈️ ecommerce ux ui daily ui design ecommerce design form field ecommerce business branding credit card payment user experience checkout page checkout form payment checkout add to cart order now minimal minimalism web
One step checkout ✈️ ecommerce ux ui daily ui design ecommerce design form field ecommerce business branding credit card payment user experience checkout page checkout form payment checkout add to cart order now minimal minimalism web
Download color palette
  1. One step checkout ✈️1.png
  2. One step checkout ✈️2.png

Hi Dribble players! 🏈

👏 Welcome our new concept of an electronic store with one-step checkout integration 🛒

🤓☝ According to the statistics, the too-long and complicated checkout process is one of the biggest reasons for shopping cart abandonment 😪

So it is a well-known fact that the shorter and more convenient the checkout process is, the higher the conversion rates are 💯

🤗 Furthermore, there are even more chances your website visitor will be converted into a buyer if you integrate your online store with multiple shipping methods 🛫🛴🛶

To conclude, once you offer one-step checkout with multi-carrier shipping, be sure your clients will come for more purchases 🤑

🦾 The Dinarys team has vast experience in custom extension development and uses the latest Magento integration methodologies to please your customers and skyrocket your sales! 🎯

Press L to like it and write a comment to leave a review 💭

Thanks for watching! 😸🐶

Stay tuned for our updates 🤜🤛

For questions about work:

Dinarys | Facebook | Linkedin | Twitter | Behance | Xing

Dinarys
Dinarys
Hire Us

More by Dinarys

View profile
    • Like