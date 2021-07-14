One step checkout ✈️

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi Dribble players! 🏈
👏 Welcome our new concept of an electronic store with one-step checkout integration 🛒
🤓☝ According to the statistics, the too-long and complicated checkout process is one of the biggest reasons for shopping cart abandonment 😪
So it is a well-known fact that the shorter and more convenient the checkout process is, the higher the conversion rates are 💯
🤗 Furthermore, there are even more chances your website visitor will be converted into a buyer if you integrate your online store with multiple shipping methods 🛫🛴🛶
To conclude, once you offer one-step checkout with multi-carrier shipping, be sure your clients will come for more purchases 🤑
🦾 The Dinarys team has vast experience in custom extension development and uses the latest Magento integration methodologies to please your customers and skyrocket your sales! 🎯
