Settings UI

The real task here was to create a user interface where users can set a variety of things. I wanted to add a deeper meaning to it, hence this design.

Ever wondered how things would be if you could just hit the reset button? I've been there. But honestly, we would do different mistakes, maybe better ones, who knows.

Hitting the reset button might be unrealistic. But one could always, pause, stop and start fresh in the present. Mistakes are inevitable, that is what makes us human. It's ok to make mistakes, it's ok to fail, it's ok to mess up. Things will change and when they do, you'll know how you reached that place.