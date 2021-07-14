Invisual Studio

Social Media pack

Social Media pack cover
Social Media pack is a modern, unique promotion template that has 5 different designs and square layouts. You can post it on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, or any social media platform. Download it, use it, and you ready to impress your audience!

THE FEATURES
Available for Illustrator & Photoshop
Instagram Story Size (1080x1920px)
Instagram Post Size (1080x1080px)
Facebook Post (1200x630px)
Facebook Ads (1080x628px)
Pinterest (1080x1350px)
Organized Layer
Easy to customize
Free font used

WHAT WILL YOU GET
Instagram Story (Ai, Psd, Eps, Pdf Files)
Instagram Post (Ai, Psd, Eps, Pdf Files)
Facebook Post (Ai, Psd, Eps, Pdf Files)
Facebook Ads (Ai, Psd, Eps, Pdf Files)
Pinterest (Ai, Psd, Eps, Pdf Files)
Read me File (font info)

All photographs or pictures used in the preview are not included, they are intended for illustration purpose only

DOWNLOAD LINKS
https://elements.envato.com/social-media-pack-SLUXK9W

Posted on Jul 14, 2021
