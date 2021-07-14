Social Media pack is a modern, unique promotion template that has 5 different designs and square layouts. You can post it on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, or any social media platform. Download it, use it, and you ready to impress your audience!

THE FEATURES

Available for Illustrator & Photoshop

Instagram Story Size (1080x1920px)

Instagram Post Size (1080x1080px)

Facebook Post (1200x630px)

Facebook Ads (1080x628px)

Pinterest (1080x1350px)

Organized Layer

Easy to customize

Free font used

WHAT WILL YOU GET

Instagram Story (Ai, Psd, Eps, Pdf Files)

Instagram Post (Ai, Psd, Eps, Pdf Files)

Facebook Post (Ai, Psd, Eps, Pdf Files)

Facebook Ads (Ai, Psd, Eps, Pdf Files)

Pinterest (Ai, Psd, Eps, Pdf Files)

Read me File (font info)

All photographs or pictures used in the preview are not included, they are intended for illustration purpose only

DOWNLOAD LINKS

https://elements.envato.com/social-media-pack-SLUXK9W