iGracias Mobile Application (Redesign)

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Guys 🖐,
This is my first redesign
Leave your feedback on the comment dan don't forget to ❤.
Thank you :)
"iGracias (Integrated Academic System Information) merupakan portal akses yang berkaitan dengan akademik Institut Teknologi Telkom Purwokerto. "
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.