Varsha Kapil

Daily UI Challenge #2

Varsha Kapil
Varsha Kapil
  • Save
Daily UI Challenge #2 form ui form challenge dailyui ui
Download color palette

Created my first shot using XD tool for daily challenge ui2. The first one will be uploaded soon. Idea behind this mock up is credit card order page once you have purchased bike accessories. Hope you like it. Feedback is always welcomed.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2021
Varsha Kapil
Varsha Kapil

More by Varsha Kapil

View profile
    • Like