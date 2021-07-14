Invisual Studio

Baby Shower Invitation

Baby Shower Invitation greeting
This Baby Shower Invitation is perfect for parents who want to celebrate the birth of their baby! And because everything has become digital, we do not only provide you with the print size, but also with digital size for Instagram Post, Instagram Story. You also can use it for Facebook, or another Social Media platform. We hope you like it!

THE FEATURES
Available for Illustrator & Photoshop
A5 Print Size (CMYK, 300dpi)
Ready to print with 3mm bleed
Instgram Story Size (1080x1920px)
Instgram Post Size (1080x1080px)
Organized Layer
Easy to customize
Free font used

WHAT WILL YOU GET
A5 Print Size (Ai, Psd, Eps, Pdf Files)
Instagram Story (Ai, Psd, Eps, Pdf Files)
Instagram Post (Ai, Psd, Eps, Pdf Files)
Read me File (font info)

All photographs or pictures used in the preview are not included, they are intended for illustration purpose only

DOWNLOAD LINKS
https://elements.envato.com/baby-shower-invitation-print-social-media-QCX2VGJ

