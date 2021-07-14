Anand Sweets & Savouries | Shopify UI | Ecommerce Store

The Legacy Of Anand Sweets :

Pivoting from an old school traditional mithai brand to the go-to brand for every celebration, Anand Sweets is now one of South India’s largest sweets’ brands. The changing demographic and dynamics of the city required that the brand reinvented itself to grab the new clientele who had different tastes. This carved a new pathway towards the culinary innovation that the brand has come to be known for. While being traditionalist at heart, Anand is also on a quest of constantly innovating and creating new products that are relevant to all ages and geographies. Anand is not a regular mithai shop - it’s a sweet and savoury experience from Bengaluru.

Website URL : https://anandsweets.in/

Project Work :

1. Shopify Store Setup

2. All Graphics and UI design

3. Product Page UI