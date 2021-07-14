Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Niqox

Anand Sweets & Savouries | Shopify UI | Ecommerce Store

Niqox
Niqox
Hire Me
  • Save
Anand Sweets & Savouries | Shopify UI | Ecommerce Store product page ui shopify store web design ecommerce store ui shopify ui shopify graphic design ui
Anand Sweets & Savouries | Shopify UI | Ecommerce Store product page ui shopify store web design ecommerce store ui shopify ui shopify graphic design ui
Download color palette
  1. Anand Sweets.png
  2. Anand Sweets – 1.jpg

The Legacy Of Anand Sweets :

Pivoting from an old school traditional mithai brand to the go-to brand for every celebration, Anand Sweets is now one of South India’s largest sweets’ brands. The changing demographic and dynamics of the city required that the brand reinvented itself to grab the new clientele who had different tastes. This carved a new pathway towards the culinary innovation that the brand has come to be known for. While being traditionalist at heart, Anand is also on a quest of constantly innovating and creating new products that are relevant to all ages and geographies. Anand is not a regular mithai shop - it’s a sweet and savoury experience from Bengaluru.

Website URL : https://anandsweets.in/

Project Work :
1. Shopify Store Setup
2. All Graphics and UI design
3. Product Page UI

Niqox
Niqox
We create brands and craft beautiful digital experiences.
Hire Me

More by Niqox

View profile
    • Like