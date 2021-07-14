Minu Gnanas

summer themed BEDROOM

Minu Gnanas
Minu Gnanas
summer themed BEDROOM
so called summer themed bedroom??

This was a bedroom from the residence which I had designed for my college project. The master bedroom has a mini pool, attached bathroom with a walk-in-closet in it.

I have added warm color tones to emphasize the summer theme look. The mini pool can be access through barn door.

Modeled and rendered in blender.

