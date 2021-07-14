🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
so called summer themed bedroom??
This was a bedroom from the residence which I had designed for my college project. The master bedroom has a mini pool, attached bathroom with a walk-in-closet in it.
I have added warm color tones to emphasize the summer theme look. The mini pool can be access through barn door.
Modeled and rendered in blender.