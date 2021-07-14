Jackie Kao

Pop Color Style Guide

Here's an extended color palette + gradient treatments for one of four Health-Ade product lines: Pop (a functional soda alternative with prebiotics). These colors are based on flavor profiles, and also tie back to the core brand's colors.

