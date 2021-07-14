Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daily UI 014 - Countdown Timer

Daily UI 014 - Countdown Timer mobile app sports betting ui dailyui
Jumping back into daily UI. This prompt was for a countdown timer. I decided to apply it to an app concept that combines sports betting and ticket sales.

Posted on Jul 14, 2021
Designer, Creative Problem Solver, & UX Strategist.
