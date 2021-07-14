Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sujan Merla

Hello Dribbble!

Sujan Merla
Sujan Merla
  • Save
Hello Dribbble! logo animation ux login motion graphics ui debut animation
Download color palette

Hello Dribbble:) Here's My Debut Motiongraphic Shot on Dribbble and also my first Motion UI Project, I tried to include both the concepts of UI and Motion graphics...Exciting Content is coming up..Hope Ya'll like it.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2021
Sujan Merla
Sujan Merla
Like