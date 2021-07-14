Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
SIERRAFILMS new sistem vector latin minimalism identity graphic design andes perú red icon branding logo design
SIERRAFILMS ©️ It is a company dedicated to audiovisual production in Peru.
The identity is based on the concepts of strength and passion characteristic of the people of the Sierra region, adding to it dynamism, the quality of the industry required to obtain a strong brand DNA.

https://www.behance.net/gallery/4468321/SIERRAFILMS

