FITRA _ Charity Foundation Web Template

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi everyone 🤘
Today I want to share my design exploration called "FITRA". FITRA is a website for collecting donation and charity to help each other arround the world. And FITRA invite you become a volunteer to do some good act.
What do you think guys? Feel free to comment bellow. Thank you 🤙
I am available for freelance projects!
Email- hellorejon@gmail.com
Skype- live:.cid.d3a542e4d74e7707
Follow me:
https://dribbble.com/mdatikurrhaman | https://www.behance.net/mdatikurrahman1