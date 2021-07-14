Nandu Vijayan

Skater Boy

Skater Boy yellow vectorart colors dailyillustration art skaterboy skate black blue youth boy illustrator adobe illustrator vector illustration 2d dribble design illu graphic design
Hi Friends,
I have tried to create a skater boy vector illustration as a practice work
what's your opnion about this.

BEHANCE | INSTAGRAM

