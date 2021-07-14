Aloysius Patrimonio

Yosemite Falls Highest Waterfall in Yosemite National Park WPA

Aloysius Patrimonio
Aloysius Patrimonio
Hire Me
  • Save
Yosemite Falls Highest Waterfall in Yosemite National Park WPA national monument
Download color palette

WPA poster art of Yosemite Falls, the highest waterfall in Yosemite National Park located in the Sierra Nevada, California USA done in works project administration style or federal art project style.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2021
Aloysius Patrimonio
Aloysius Patrimonio
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Aloysius Patrimonio

View profile
    • Like