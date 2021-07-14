Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Leigh Nunn
Eagle Lake Whitefish Homepage

Leigh Nunn for UpStart Media
condo ux ui website web real estate design
Website online for eaglelakewhitefish.com, a luxury condo development in planned in Whitefish, MT.

Client brief included a website that was simple and easy to navigate, but elegant and added value to the sales process.

This simple homepage is focused on moving users to the Units page to view floorplans and other details as quickly as possible.

Posted on Jul 14, 2021
