🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Resume & Cover Letter Template is a template for you who looking for a job application. Designed to impress hiring managers at even the most prestigious companies. These template files can be easily customized using Microsoft® Word on a Mac or PC. Every element of this Resume is 100% editable to help you create a professional good looking Resume. With a clean and modern resume, very easy-to-edit for everyone, we hope it’ll be helpful to make a Great Impression.
THE FEATURES
3 Files (CV Resume, Cover Letter)
A4 Paper Size
CMYK format color
All shapes are vector-based. • Editable text, image & color
WHAT WILL YOU GET
A4 CV Resume Set (Ai File)
A4 CV Resume Set (Psd File)
A4 CV Resume Set (Word File)
Read me File (font info)
All photographs or pictures used in the preview are not included, they are intended for illustration purpose only
DOWNLOAD LINKS
https://elements.envato.com/cv-resume-cover-letter-template-BKYFXWX