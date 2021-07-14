Invisual Studio

Resume & Cover Letter Template

Resume & Cover Letter Template is a template for you who looking for a job application. Designed to impress hiring managers at even the most prestigious companies. These template files can be easily customized using Microsoft® Word on a Mac or PC. Every element of this Resume is 100% editable to help you create a professional good looking Resume. With a clean and modern resume, very easy-to-edit for everyone, we hope it’ll be helpful to make a Great Impression.

THE FEATURES
3 Files (CV Resume, Cover Letter)
A4 Paper Size
CMYK format color
All shapes are vector-based. • Editable text, image & color

WHAT WILL YOU GET
A4 CV Resume Set (Ai File)
A4 CV Resume Set (Psd File)
A4 CV Resume Set (Word File)
Read me File (font info)
All photographs or pictures used in the preview are not included, they are intended for illustration purpose only

DOWNLOAD LINKS
https://elements.envato.com/cv-resume-cover-letter-template-BKYFXWX

Posted on Jul 14, 2021
