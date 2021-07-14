tegar putra pratama

Peaches Fashion

tegar putra pratama
tegar putra pratama
  • Save
Peaches Fashion fashion figma design ux ui app
Download color palette

Hello dribbbler!

this is the latest design I made, a design made for a web-based fashion store
Leave your feedback on the comment and don't forget to press "❤️". Thank you

hope you like it.😍

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2021
tegar putra pratama
tegar putra pratama

More by tegar putra pratama

View profile
    • Like